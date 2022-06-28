La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,748,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

