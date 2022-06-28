Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$28.28 and a 1 year high of C$51.00.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$54.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
