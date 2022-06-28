Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 75.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.96. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,396.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,200. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $184,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

