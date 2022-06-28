Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives $15.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $0.79 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

