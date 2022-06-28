Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.49. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 9,004 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16.
Lavras Gold Company Profile (CVE:LGC)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.