Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.49. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 9,004 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16.

Lavras Gold Company Profile (CVE:LGC)

Lavras Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The Lavras do Sul gold project is an advanced exploration stage property that covers approximately 190 square kilometers and comprises approximately 23 prospects.

