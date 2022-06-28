LBG Media (LON:LBG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock.
LON LBG opened at GBX 118 ($1.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.05. LBG Media has a 52-week low of GBX 118 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 213 ($2.61).
LBG Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
