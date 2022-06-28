LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires 70 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.92 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

