LCM Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.