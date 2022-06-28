LCM Capital Management Inc Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.17. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

