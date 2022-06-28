LCM Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 18.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $2,070,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Intel by 9.4% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 768,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 10.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

