LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 110.2% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $505.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.95. The firm has a market cap of $204.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.