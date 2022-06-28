LCM Capital Management Inc Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 149.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 81,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $3,425,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

