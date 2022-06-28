Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,798,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,461,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,173.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 93,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $2,113,000.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15 and a beta of -0.11. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

