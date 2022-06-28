Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $15.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.70 and a 200-day moving average of $255.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Lennox International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

