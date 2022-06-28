Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 542 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.