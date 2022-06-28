Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $658,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,520,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

