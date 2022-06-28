Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $977,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

