Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.76. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $245.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

