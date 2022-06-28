Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Invests $230,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $2,372,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $4,295,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $223.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

