Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $227.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

