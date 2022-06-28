Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.