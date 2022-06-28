Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases 1,485 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $63.48 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61.

