Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Liberty Broadband stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $29.44.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)
