LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) & AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Head to Head Review

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LifeVantage and AbCellera Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A AbCellera Biologics 0 0 7 0 3.00

AbCellera Biologics has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 188.22%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Risk & Volatility

LifeVantage has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbCellera Biologics has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of LifeVantage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LifeVantage and AbCellera Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 4.49% 27.19% 13.01% AbCellera Biologics 41.87% 19.72% 15.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeVantage and AbCellera Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $220.18 million 0.27 $12.89 million $0.70 6.76 AbCellera Biologics $375.20 million 7.79 $153.46 million $0.64 16.05

AbCellera Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than LifeVantage. LifeVantage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbCellera Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AbCellera Biologics beats LifeVantage on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, the company offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and China. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

