Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,904. Also, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,630.46. Insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $172,568 in the last ninety days.

LSPD opened at C$31.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -11.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$19.58 and a 12-month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

