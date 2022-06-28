Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 35,800 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 567.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000.

Get Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust alerts:

Shares of SPPP stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.