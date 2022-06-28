Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,295,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,721,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,122,000 after purchasing an additional 97,493 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 750,056 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,901,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 899,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 44,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83.

