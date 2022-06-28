Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 619.7% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $136.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.