Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Paychex by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 238,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average is $124.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

