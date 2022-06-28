Lincoln Capital Corp Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62.

