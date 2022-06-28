Lincoln Capital Corp Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32.

