Lincoln Capital Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,806,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.