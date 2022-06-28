Lincoln Capital Corp Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Shares of EMR opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

