Lincoln Capital Corp Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 3.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

