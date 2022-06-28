Lincoln Capital Corp Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 258,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 126,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

