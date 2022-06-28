Lincoln Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

BX stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.39 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

