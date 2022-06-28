Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases 3,922 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 4.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after buying an additional 165,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07.

