Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases 8,990 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.42% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $31.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.