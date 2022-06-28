Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 9,063 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.04. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.09.

