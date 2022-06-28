Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lindsay stock opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 6,016.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

