Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $519.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.23. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $28.73.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.