Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.23. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,866,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

