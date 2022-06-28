LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Shares Down 11.2%

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. 884,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 587,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 339,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveOne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

