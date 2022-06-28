Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT opened at $419.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.07 and a 200-day moving average of $414.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

