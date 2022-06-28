L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $358.15

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €358.15 ($381.01) and traded as low as €323.90 ($344.57). L’Oréal shares last traded at €336.85 ($358.35), with a volume of 492,544 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($478.72) to €465.00 ($494.68) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($409.57) to €390.00 ($414.89) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €325.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €358.15.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

