LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €731.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €731.00 ($777.66) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MC. HSBC set a €800.00 ($851.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($744.68) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €830.00 ($882.98) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($797.87) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($830.85) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

EPA MC opened at €580.20 ($617.23) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €585.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €641.76. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($277.18).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

