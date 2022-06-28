LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.12.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $88.22 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

