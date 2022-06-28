M. Kraus & Co Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 3.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

