M. Kraus & Co Makes New $225,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $223.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

