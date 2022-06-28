M. Kraus & Co Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 2.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $411,540,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

NYSE CARR opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.